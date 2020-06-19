1879 West Center Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** Available January 1, 2019 ***

Great Ranch Home With Finished Basement

Fresh and Clean Home

5 Bedrooms

2 Bathroom

New Flooring and Paint

Large Deck

Utility Shed

Heating: Forced air unit



$2,295 Rent / $2,000 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease

$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property

Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance

***** NO SMOKING *****

Quiet neighborhood

Around Alameda and Tejon

Corner location, Close to public transportation, restaurants, sporting venues, shopping, and major transportation corridors, Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.