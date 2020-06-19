All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1879 West Center Avenue

1879 West Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1879 West Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Available January 1, 2019 ***
Great Ranch Home With Finished Basement
Fresh and Clean Home
5 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
New Flooring and Paint
Large Deck
Utility Shed
Heating: Forced air unit

$2,295 Rent / $2,000 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property
Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
***** NO SMOKING *****
Quiet neighborhood
Around Alameda and Tejon
Corner location, Close to public transportation, restaurants, sporting venues, shopping, and major transportation corridors, Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 West Center Avenue have any available units?
1879 West Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1879 West Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1879 West Center Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 West Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 West Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue offer parking?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 West Center Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 West Center Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
