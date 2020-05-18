All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

1874 Vine Street

1874 North Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1874 North Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This masterful modern town home is in pristine condition.(Furnishings optional) Located only a block and a half away from City Park and only 2 block away from the night life and dining on Colfax, this location is unbeatable. Protected by a security gate, this home offers 3 levels of beauty and elegance. Open main floor concept to enhance dining and entertaining. The master suite offers a updated 5 piece master bath and a comfortable reading area. The 2 guest bedrooms on the 3rd floor share a Jack and Jill With laundry off the 3rd floor. Everything you could need or want is in this unit and will be included if desired. Dogs are welcome with security deposit and professional cleaning after lease term. Lease term would be 8 months or 16 months or longer. Very close to Kaiser, St. Joseph and St. Lukes hospital and Downtown this would be perfect for the professional looking to be close to everything! All utilities to be paid by tenant. Call for showing! Check out the 360 virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRLf1NvByrz

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1874-vine-st-denver-co-80206-usa-unit-102/9619936e-ff82-4cb3-ab50-4ed55f44db35

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4601583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Vine Street have any available units?
1874 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 Vine Street have?
Some of 1874 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1874 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1874 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1874 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1874 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Vine Street has units with dishwashers.
