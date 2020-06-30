18491 E Elmendorf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub trash valet

One Bedroom in New Development at Gateway - Property Id: 257870



SPECIAL: Virtual Tour and lease within 24 hours to get a $2000 gift card. One of three one bedroom floor plans available; three apts ready for May move ins.



Close to DIA, North East Denver/ Aurora area- close to industrial spaces, shopping centers, and surrounded by beautiful plains, still in development. 30 minute commute to Denver; easy access to A Line to Denver, and I-70 + I-25.



Community Features:

Detached garages and storage units available, clubhouse w/ pool table, TVs, kitchen, lounge area & coffee bar, 24hr strength & cardio center, Resort-style swimming pool w/ cabanas & outdoor ?replace + Sitting terrace w/ BBQ grills, and Valet trash service.



Inside Your Home:

Gourmet bar-kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, Nine-foot ceilings w/ designer light ?xtures, Walk-in closets w/ washer & dryer, garden tubs & framed bathroom mirrors, with Private balconies & patios.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257870

