All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 18491 E Elmendorf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
18491 E Elmendorf Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

18491 E Elmendorf Dr

18491 East Elmendorf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18491 East Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
trash valet
One Bedroom in New Development at Gateway - Property Id: 257870

SPECIAL: Virtual Tour and lease within 24 hours to get a $2000 gift card. One of three one bedroom floor plans available; three apts ready for May move ins.

Close to DIA, North East Denver/ Aurora area- close to industrial spaces, shopping centers, and surrounded by beautiful plains, still in development. 30 minute commute to Denver; easy access to A Line to Denver, and I-70 + I-25.

Community Features:
Detached garages and storage units available, clubhouse w/ pool table, TVs, kitchen, lounge area & coffee bar, 24hr strength & cardio center, Resort-style swimming pool w/ cabanas & outdoor ?replace + Sitting terrace w/ BBQ grills, and Valet trash service.

Inside Your Home:
Gourmet bar-kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pendant lighting, Nine-foot ceilings w/ designer light ?xtures, Walk-in closets w/ washer & dryer, garden tubs & framed bathroom mirrors, with Private balconies & patios.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257870
Property Id 257870

(RLNE5690131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have any available units?
18491 E Elmendorf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have?
Some of 18491 E Elmendorf Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18491 E Elmendorf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18491 E Elmendorf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18491 E Elmendorf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr offers parking.
Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr has a pool.
Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have accessible units?
No, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18491 E Elmendorf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18491 E Elmendorf Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University