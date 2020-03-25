All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1845 West 39th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1845 West 39th Ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1845 West 39th Ave

1845 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1845 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Exquisite 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Sunnyside with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Nestled between Sunnyside and LoHi, this home is in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, being withing walking and biking distance to a wide variety of boutique shops, restaurants, and breweries. Updated and modern, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a finished basement, and an over-sized shower in the master. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5438156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 West 39th Ave have any available units?
1845 West 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 West 39th Ave have?
Some of 1845 West 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 West 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1845 West 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 West 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 West 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1845 West 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1845 West 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 1845 West 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 West 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 West 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 1845 West 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1845 West 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1845 West 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 West 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 West 39th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University