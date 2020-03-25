1845 West 39th Ave

Amenities
Exquisite 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Sunnyside with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Nestled between Sunnyside and LoHi, this home is in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, being withing walking and biking distance to a wide variety of boutique shops, restaurants, and breweries. Updated and modern, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a finished basement, and an over-sized shower in the master. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5438156)