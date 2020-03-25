1845 West 39th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Exquisite 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Sunnyside with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Nestled between Sunnyside and LoHi, this home is in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods, being withing walking and biking distance to a wide variety of boutique shops, restaurants, and breweries. Updated and modern, this home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a finished basement, and an over-sized shower in the master. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5438156)