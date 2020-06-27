1838 E 33rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Victorian gem near downtown (6mo or 1yr lease) - Property Id: 133098



Beautiful finishes throughout this 2+ story house. Very clean. 6 mo or 1yr lease. Everything updated. Kitchen: bkfst bar seats 2, deep farm sink, granite counters. Bathrooms: tiled, double sink. Master: vaulted ceiling, double cedar-lined closets. 2nd room: standard size with wall closet. 3rd room: small with wardrobe closet and retractable ladder to private lofted finished attic which can be extra space or a 4th bedroom. Unfinished basement: storage/shelves, extra freezer, wine racks. Central AC, backyard deck, drip irrigation, sprinklers. Mudroom: more storage, maker-space, utility sink, washer/dryer. Street parking only.

NO GARAGE.

6mo or 1yr lease

Walk/bike to:

RiNo, downtown, LoDo, pubs, coffee, restaurants, grocery,

library, dog park, playgrounds, sm gyms, yoga, new Carla Madison Rec Ctr, City Park, golf, zoo, Museum of Nature and Science

Light rail stations: 30th/Downing & 38th/Blake

Soon: Denver Rock Drill Marketplace and a huge walk/bike parkway from Downing to Park Hill.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133098

Property Id 133098



(RLNE5367732)