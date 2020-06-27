All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1838 E 33rd Ave

1838 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1838 East 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Victorian gem near downtown (6mo or 1yr lease) - Property Id: 133098

Beautiful finishes throughout this 2+ story house. Very clean. 6 mo or 1yr lease. Everything updated. Kitchen: bkfst bar seats 2, deep farm sink, granite counters. Bathrooms: tiled, double sink. Master: vaulted ceiling, double cedar-lined closets. 2nd room: standard size with wall closet. 3rd room: small with wardrobe closet and retractable ladder to private lofted finished attic which can be extra space or a 4th bedroom. Unfinished basement: storage/shelves, extra freezer, wine racks. Central AC, backyard deck, drip irrigation, sprinklers. Mudroom: more storage, maker-space, utility sink, washer/dryer. Street parking only.
NO GARAGE.
6mo or 1yr lease
Walk/bike to:
RiNo, downtown, LoDo, pubs, coffee, restaurants, grocery,
library, dog park, playgrounds, sm gyms, yoga, new Carla Madison Rec Ctr, City Park, golf, zoo, Museum of Nature and Science
Light rail stations: 30th/Downing & 38th/Blake
Soon: Denver Rock Drill Marketplace and a huge walk/bike parkway from Downing to Park Hill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133098
Property Id 133098

(RLNE5367732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
1838 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 E 33rd Ave have?
Some of 1838 E 33rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1838 E 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 E 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1838 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1838 E 33rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1838 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1838 E 33rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1838 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1838 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1838 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 E 33rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
