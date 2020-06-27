1838 E 33rd Ave

Amenities
Victorian gem near downtown (6mo or 1yr lease) - Property Id: 133098
Beautiful finishes throughout this 2+ story house. Very clean. 6 mo or 1yr lease. Everything updated. Kitchen: bkfst bar seats 2, deep farm sink, granite counters. Bathrooms: tiled, double sink. Master: vaulted ceiling, double cedar-lined closets. 2nd room: standard size with wall closet. 3rd room: small with wardrobe closet and retractable ladder to private lofted finished attic which can be extra space or a 4th bedroom. Unfinished basement: storage/shelves, extra freezer, wine racks. Central AC, backyard deck, drip irrigation, sprinklers. Mudroom: more storage, maker-space, utility sink, washer/dryer. Street parking only.
NO GARAGE.
6mo or 1yr lease
Walk/bike to:
RiNo, downtown, LoDo, pubs, coffee, restaurants, grocery,
library, dog park, playgrounds, sm gyms, yoga, new Carla Madison Rec Ctr, City Park, golf, zoo, Museum of Nature and Science
Light rail stations: 30th/Downing & 38th/Blake
Soon: Denver Rock Drill Marketplace and a huge walk/bike parkway from Downing to Park Hill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133098
Property Id 133098
(RLNE5367732)