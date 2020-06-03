1837 E Jewell Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous & Spacious Home Across DU & Light-Rail - Property Id: 144691
Gorgeous new modern 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome available for rent. Across the street from the Denver University Campus and Athletic Fields. Close walking distance to RTD/light-rail station and all your favorite restaurants and shops in the DU neighborhood. High ceilings, bright large windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances and tons of luxurious upgrades throughout. Enjoy private backyard. 1-car garage, 2 parking pads, and street parking permits.
Great natural morning light through large windows and magnificent view of DU Tower & Athletic Fields. Spacious, bright, skylight, hardwood floor and clean newer carpet. Spacious open-plan kitchen and large living room. Beautiful brick and stucco exterior. Brand new washer & dryer.
No Pets Allowed
