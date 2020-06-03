All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1837 E Jewell Ave
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1837 E Jewell Ave

1837 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1837 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous & Spacious Home Across DU & Light-Rail - Property Id: 144691

Gorgeous new modern 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome available for rent. Across the street from the Denver University Campus and Athletic Fields. Close walking distance to RTD/light-rail station and all your favorite restaurants and shops in the DU neighborhood. High ceilings, bright large windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances and tons of luxurious upgrades throughout. Enjoy private backyard. 1-car garage, 2 parking pads, and street parking permits.

Great natural morning light through large windows and magnificent view of DU Tower & Athletic Fields. Spacious, bright, skylight, hardwood floor and clean newer carpet. Spacious open-plan kitchen and large living room. Beautiful brick and stucco exterior. Brand new washer & dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144691p
Property Id 144691

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 E Jewell Ave have any available units?
1837 E Jewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 E Jewell Ave have?
Some of 1837 E Jewell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 E Jewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1837 E Jewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 E Jewell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1837 E Jewell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1837 E Jewell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1837 E Jewell Ave offers parking.
Does 1837 E Jewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 E Jewell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 E Jewell Ave have a pool?
No, 1837 E Jewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1837 E Jewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1837 E Jewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 E Jewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 E Jewell Ave has units with dishwashers.
