Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:45 PM

1835 East Jewell Ave

1835 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1835 East Jewell Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous new modern 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome available for rent Jul 1st. The Denver University Campus and the RTD stop are within a 1 min walk from the house! Only minutes to Wash Park and all your favorite restaurants and shops in the DU neighborhood.

High ceilings, bright picturesque windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances and tons of upgrades throughout. Nice enclosed back patio and 1 car garage included. This home was built in 2017!

Dogs Ok...sorry no cats.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.

* Pictures may not be of exact unit but similar in nature

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 East Jewell Ave have any available units?
1835 East Jewell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 East Jewell Ave have?
Some of 1835 East Jewell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 East Jewell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1835 East Jewell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 East Jewell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 East Jewell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1835 East Jewell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1835 East Jewell Ave offers parking.
Does 1835 East Jewell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 East Jewell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 East Jewell Ave have a pool?
No, 1835 East Jewell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1835 East Jewell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1835 East Jewell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 East Jewell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 East Jewell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
