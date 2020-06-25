1835 East Jewell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous new modern 3 Bed, 4 Bath townhome available for rent Jul 1st. The Denver University Campus and the RTD stop are within a 1 min walk from the house! Only minutes to Wash Park and all your favorite restaurants and shops in the DU neighborhood.



High ceilings, bright picturesque windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances and tons of upgrades throughout. Nice enclosed back patio and 1 car garage included. This home was built in 2017!



Dogs Ok...sorry no cats.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.



* Pictures may not be of exact unit but similar in nature