Last updated March 19 2019

18273 E 52nd Avenue

18273 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18273 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73ae6fc002 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all available properties.***

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home with almost 2,300 square feet located in Green Valley Ranch.

Tile and Carpet flow through the open floor plan of the Main Level. The Great Room includes a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

The eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances, upgraded espresso cabinets, pantry and island.

Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms with walk-in closets, including a Master Suite with oversized tiled shower, Laundry Room with full sized washer/dryer.

Finished Basement includes a Flex Space, Bedroom and Full Bathroom, plus Storage.

Central air; 2 car attached Garage; Landscaping to be completed soon.

Just blocks from Town Center Park, Green Valley West Park, Shopping/Dining, Local Schools, as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.

Available March 19th

Close To Dining And Shopping
Close To The Airport
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Recreation Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have any available units?
18273 E 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 18273 E 52nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18273 E 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18273 E 52nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18273 E 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18273 E 52nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18273 E 52nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18273 E 52nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 18273 E 52nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18273 E 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18273 E 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18273 E 52nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

