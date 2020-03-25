18273 E 52nd Avenue

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home with almost 2,300 square feet located in Green Valley Ranch.
Tile and Carpet flow through the open floor plan of the Main Level. The Great Room includes a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
The eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances, upgraded espresso cabinets, pantry and island.
Upstairs features 3 Bedrooms with walk-in closets, including a Master Suite with oversized tiled shower, Laundry Room with full sized washer/dryer.
Finished Basement includes a Flex Space, Bedroom and Full Bathroom, plus Storage.
Central air; 2 car attached Garage; Landscaping to be completed soon.
Just blocks from Town Center Park, Green Valley West Park, Shopping/Dining, Local Schools, as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.
Available March 19th
