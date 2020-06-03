All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020

1819 Boulder St. #104

1819 Boulder Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 Boulder Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1819 Boulder St. #104 · Avail. Jul 2

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
1819 Boulder St. #104 Available 07/02/20 Georgeous Modern Condo with a Kitchen Fit for a Chef! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Enjoy this meticulously designed home in the very desirable LoHi neighborhood. When you walk up your stairs from your private garage, you are greeted with an extended space and kitchen fit for a chef! The luxe cabinetry, beautiful counters, stainless appliances make this kitchen an ideal space for entertaining. The room extends into the living space with flowing hardwood floors, complete with accordion doors to let in the cool fall air. A small balcony is just off the kitchen.
Up the first set of stairs are two large bedrooms, both with their own on-suite bath. The lager of the two boasts double sinks and a gorgeous shower with custom glass doors. Make your way up the last set of stairs to your own private roof-top deck. There is a gas hookup and plenty of space to celebrate and enjoy all of Colorado's great weather.
With a convenient location to downtown, major highways, and the nightlife that is LoHi, this unit is sure not to disappoint.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5831053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

