1815 S. Knox Ct.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Harvey Park home has huge fenced yard, back patio, 2 storage sheds

$1,550/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1953

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,550

Pets Policy: 1 Adult Dog OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: Ranch style

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

This Harvey Park home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen with gas stove and a breakfast nook. Beautiful hardwood floors. Painted in neutral tones. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced yard with 2 storage sheds. Off-street parking for 2 vehicles (no garage).



Just blocks to Harvey Park, which features two lakes, plus a playground and sports facilities, and the Harvey Park rec center. Also nearby are Ward Reservoir, Garfield Park & Lake and the Sanderson Gulch Trail. Just 10 minutes to the Belmar shopping center, which features more than 80 stores, including Whole Foods, Best Buy, DSW, Target, Century Theatres, and a Lucky Strike bowling alley. Or head south to the Bear Creek Shopping Center, which features Home Depot, King Soopers, Starbucks, and much more.



RENTAL FEATURES

• Hardwood floors

• Living room

• Dining nook

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Fenced yard

• Heat: forced air

• Off-street parking

• On-street parking



LEASE TERMS

$1,550 rent; $1,550 deposit and at least a one-year lease. Tenant pays electric / gas / water / sewer and $50 for yard work from April thru September. Your well-behaved adult dog is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and $30/month pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers, no cannabis, no hookah, vaping, etc. This home is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. $50 per adult application fee. We do credit checks.