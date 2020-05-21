All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1815 S. Knox Ct.
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

1815 S. Knox Ct.

1815 South Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1815 South Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Harvey Park home has huge fenced yard, back patio, 2 storage sheds
$1,550/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1953
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,550
Pets Policy: 1 Adult Dog OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: Ranch style
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
This Harvey Park home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen with gas stove and a breakfast nook. Beautiful hardwood floors. Painted in neutral tones. Washer and dryer included. Large fenced yard with 2 storage sheds. Off-street parking for 2 vehicles (no garage).

Just blocks to Harvey Park, which features two lakes, plus a playground and sports facilities, and the Harvey Park rec center. Also nearby are Ward Reservoir, Garfield Park & Lake and the Sanderson Gulch Trail. Just 10 minutes to the Belmar shopping center, which features more than 80 stores, including Whole Foods, Best Buy, DSW, Target, Century Theatres, and a Lucky Strike bowling alley. Or head south to the Bear Creek Shopping Center, which features Home Depot, King Soopers, Starbucks, and much more.

RENTAL FEATURES
________________________________________
• Hardwood floors
• Living room
• Dining nook
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Fenced yard
• Heat: forced air
• Off-street parking
• On-street parking

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
$1,550 rent; $1,550 deposit and at least a one-year lease. Tenant pays electric / gas / water / sewer and $50 for yard work from April thru September. Your well-behaved adult dog is welcome with an additional $300 deposit and $30/month pet rent. Additional pet restrictions apply; please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers, no cannabis, no hookah, vaping, etc. This home is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. $50 per adult application fee. We do credit checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have any available units?
1815 S. Knox Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have?
Some of 1815 S. Knox Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 S. Knox Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1815 S. Knox Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 S. Knox Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 S. Knox Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1815 S. Knox Ct. offers parking.
Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 S. Knox Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have a pool?
No, 1815 S. Knox Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1815 S. Knox Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 S. Knox Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 S. Knox Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
