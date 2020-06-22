All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

1815 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard ·
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This stunning newly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include newly refinished original wood floors, swamp cooler, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, a cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and George Morrison Sr. Park. Also nearby are RINO, VooDoo Doughnut, Five Points, Coors Field, City Park, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Harrington Elementary School, DSST: Cole Middle School, and DSST: Cole High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have any available units?
1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have?
Some of 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
