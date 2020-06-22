1815 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

This stunning newly painted 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all brand new stainless-steel appliances, new cabinets, and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include newly refinished original wood floors, swamp cooler, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, a cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and George Morrison Sr. Park. Also nearby are RINO, VooDoo Doughnut, Five Points, Coors Field, City Park, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Harrington Elementary School, DSST: Cole Middle School, and DSST: Cole High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.