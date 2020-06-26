18099 East 47th Place

Amenities

Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!



This beautiful home was built in 2013 by Oakwood. It has 3 separate living areas all with their own full bathrooms. There is a large open area for the kitchen, dining area and the living room with a fireplace. The home features 2 separated bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is a large master bedroom with sitting area, 5 piece bath individual sinks and large walk-in shower. The other bedroom also has a full bath and a large closet.



The laundry is also on the main floor. Moving upstairs there is a large loft area and a 3rd bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bathroom as well. This home is ideal for the tenant needing 3 separate living areas for the bedrooms. There is also a solar system that will significantly lower the utility costs in the home. There is a covered patio and a small yard. The home has a 2 car garage and is only a block from several of the DSST Green Valley Middle School, #1 ranking in DPS. Don't miss this opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.