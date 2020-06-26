All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:33 PM

18099 East 47th Place

18099 East 47th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18099 East 47th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!

This beautiful home was built in 2013 by Oakwood. It has 3 separate living areas all with their own full bathrooms. There is a large open area for the kitchen, dining area and the living room with a fireplace. The home features 2 separated bedrooms on the main floor, one of which is a large master bedroom with sitting area, 5 piece bath individual sinks and large walk-in shower. The other bedroom also has a full bath and a large closet.

The laundry is also on the main floor. Moving upstairs there is a large loft area and a 3rd bedroom with a walk in closet and a full bathroom as well. This home is ideal for the tenant needing 3 separate living areas for the bedrooms. There is also a solar system that will significantly lower the utility costs in the home. There is a covered patio and a small yard. The home has a 2 car garage and is only a block from several of the DSST Green Valley Middle School, #1 ranking in DPS. Don't miss this opportunity.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18099 East 47th Place have any available units?
18099 East 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18099 East 47th Place have?
Some of 18099 East 47th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18099 East 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18099 East 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18099 East 47th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18099 East 47th Place is pet friendly.
Does 18099 East 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 18099 East 47th Place offers parking.
Does 18099 East 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18099 East 47th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18099 East 47th Place have a pool?
No, 18099 East 47th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18099 East 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 18099 East 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18099 East 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18099 East 47th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
