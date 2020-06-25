1803 W 40th Ave

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED! This 1900's Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands/Sunnyside Neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1900.



AVAIL 07/15/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

3BR/2BA located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood

Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms

Charming Wood Accents

Vintage Inspired Bathroom with Pedestal Sink

Astonishing Victorian Bathtub

1500 Square Feet

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1904

Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

Executive Gas Range

Sleek Black Appliances

Modern Subway Tile Backslash

Cozy Decorative Fireplace

Charming Barn Door

Exposed Brick

1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage

Enclosed Back Yard

Xeriscape and Trees Maintained by Landscaper

Vaulted Ceilings

Evaporated Cooling

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained

HUGE Front Porch with New Modern Front Door

Washer/Dryer Included

Gorgeous Landscaping

Large Windows for Ample Natural Light

Charming Chandelier and Modern Light Fixture Throughout



Nearby coffee shops include Cherry Bean Coffee, Commongrounds Coffee House, Huckleberry Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Sunny's, Bacon Social House, The Universal. Nearby parks include Columbus Park, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, Chaffee Park, City of Cuernavaca Park. Grocery stores include Safeway, Natural Grocers, and Sprouts Farmer's Market. Within seconds of I-25 and I-70 and convenient access to Highlands Pedestrian's Bridge.



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet, if applicable (2 max).



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.



$2,995 Rent/month - $2,995 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.