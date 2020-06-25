All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019

1803 W 40th Ave

1803 West 40th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1803 West 40th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED! This 1900's Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands/Sunnyside Neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1900.

AVAIL 07/15/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/2BA located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
Charming Wood Accents
Vintage Inspired Bathroom with Pedestal Sink
Astonishing Victorian Bathtub
1500 Square Feet
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1904
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range
Sleek Black Appliances
Modern Subway Tile Backslash
Cozy Decorative Fireplace
Charming Barn Door
Exposed Brick
1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage
Enclosed Back Yard
Xeriscape and Trees Maintained by Landscaper
Vaulted Ceilings
Evaporated Cooling
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
HUGE Front Porch with New Modern Front Door
Washer/Dryer Included
Gorgeous Landscaping
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Charming Chandelier and Modern Light Fixture Throughout

Nearby coffee shops include Cherry Bean Coffee, Commongrounds Coffee House, Huckleberry Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Sunny's, Bacon Social House, The Universal. Nearby parks include Columbus Park, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, Chaffee Park, City of Cuernavaca Park. Grocery stores include Safeway, Natural Grocers, and Sprouts Farmer's Market. Within seconds of I-25 and I-70 and convenient access to Highlands Pedestrian's Bridge.

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet, if applicable (2 max).

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$2,995 Rent/month - $2,995 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 W 40th Ave have any available units?
1803 W 40th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 W 40th Ave have?
Some of 1803 W 40th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 W 40th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1803 W 40th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 W 40th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 W 40th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1803 W 40th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1803 W 40th Ave offers parking.
Does 1803 W 40th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 W 40th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 W 40th Ave have a pool?
No, 1803 W 40th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1803 W 40th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1803 W 40th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 W 40th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 W 40th Ave has units with dishwashers.
