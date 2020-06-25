1803 W 40th Ave

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED! This 1900's Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands/Sunnyside Neighborhood and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1900.
AVAIL 07/15/2019
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
3BR/2BA located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms
Charming Wood Accents
Vintage Inspired Bathroom with Pedestal Sink
Astonishing Victorian Bathtub
1500 Square Feet
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1904
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range
Sleek Black Appliances
Modern Subway Tile Backslash
Cozy Decorative Fireplace
Charming Barn Door
Exposed Brick
1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage
Enclosed Back Yard
Xeriscape and Trees Maintained by Landscaper
Vaulted Ceilings
Evaporated Cooling
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
HUGE Front Porch with New Modern Front Door
Washer/Dryer Included
Gorgeous Landscaping
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Charming Chandelier and Modern Light Fixture Throughout
Nearby coffee shops include Cherry Bean Coffee, Commongrounds Coffee House, Huckleberry Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Sunny's, Bacon Social House, The Universal. Nearby parks include Columbus Park, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, Chaffee Park, City of Cuernavaca Park. Grocery stores include Safeway, Natural Grocers, and Sprouts Farmer's Market. Within seconds of I-25 and I-70 and convenient access to Highlands Pedestrian's Bridge.
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet, if applicable (2 max).
Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.
$2,995 Rent/month - $2,995 Security Deposit
