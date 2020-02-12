All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1800 Lawrence St Apt 402
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

1800 Lawrence St Apt 402

1800 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1800 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
.
(Showings allowed - housing considered ESSENTIAL)
*** Stunning ISBELL LOFTS Historic Building at the corner of 18th and Lawrence ~ in the HEART of DOWNTOWN's Financial District ~ WALK to EVERYTHING - Coors Field, 16th St Mall and lots more.

Gorgeous AUTHENTIC LOFT on 4th Floor ~ with 12' Ceilings and HUGE Private Balcony ~ Roomy with 956 Square Feet ~ 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and a SECURE 1 Car GARAGE ~ Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Stainless Steel Front Door, central AC ~ The KITCHEN has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Microwave and Concrete Counter Tops ~ Full-sized WASHER and DRYER in Unit ~ FREE Heat, Expanded Cable and Internet ~ you only pay Electric!

SECURE BUILDING with Controlled Access, Workout Room, Elevator and Secure, Heated GARAGE.

LOCATION: Address: 1800 Lawrence St, Downtown Denver
AVAILABLE: MAY 1
RENT: $1,795 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,795
PETS: Sorry No Pets Allowed
TERM: 12-14 month lease
** HOA has a move-in fee
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have any available units?
1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have?
Some of 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 offers parking.
Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have a pool?
No, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have accessible units?
No, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Lawrence St Apt 402 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University