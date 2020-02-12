1800 Lawrence St Apt 402

Amenities
.
(Showings allowed - housing considered ESSENTIAL)
*** Stunning ISBELL LOFTS Historic Building at the corner of 18th and Lawrence ~ in the HEART of DOWNTOWN's Financial District ~ WALK to EVERYTHING - Coors Field, 16th St Mall and lots more.
Gorgeous AUTHENTIC LOFT on 4th Floor ~ with 12' Ceilings and HUGE Private Balcony ~ Roomy with 956 Square Feet ~ 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and a SECURE 1 Car GARAGE ~ Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Stainless Steel Front Door, central AC ~ The KITCHEN has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Microwave and Concrete Counter Tops ~ Full-sized WASHER and DRYER in Unit ~ FREE Heat, Expanded Cable and Internet ~ you only pay Electric!
SECURE BUILDING with Controlled Access, Workout Room, Elevator and Secure, Heated GARAGE.
LOCATION: Address: 1800 Lawrence St, Downtown Denver
AVAILABLE: MAY 1
RENT: $1,795 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,795
PETS: Sorry No Pets Allowed
TERM: 12-14 month lease
** HOA has a move-in fee
(no smoking, no pot)
For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.
www.irdenver.com