Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1800 Gaylord St

1800 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2Bed 2bath Penthouse view of City Park - Property Id: 228896

PENTHOUSE UNIT - 2Bd/2Ba Luxury Living in City Park!
The location in the heart of City Park makes this a highly walkable and bike-able destination for any resident looking to live in the neighborhood.
Includes expansive windows, premium flooring, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, oversized balconies, designer finishes, in-unit washer and dryers, and views of the city and mountain range*.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228896
Property Id 228896

(RLNE5585909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Gaylord St have any available units?
1800 Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Gaylord St have?
Some of 1800 Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1800 Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Gaylord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Gaylord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Gaylord St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Gaylord St offer parking?
No, 1800 Gaylord St does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 1800 Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 1800 Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Gaylord St has units with dishwashers.
