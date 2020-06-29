1800 Gaylord St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2Bed 2bath Penthouse view of City Park - Property Id: 228896



PENTHOUSE UNIT - 2Bd/2Ba Luxury Living in City Park!

The location in the heart of City Park makes this a highly walkable and bike-able destination for any resident looking to live in the neighborhood.

Includes expansive windows, premium flooring, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances, walk in closets, oversized balconies, designer finishes, in-unit washer and dryers, and views of the city and mountain range*.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228896

(RLNE5585909)