All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 180 Poplar St. #I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
180 Poplar St. #I
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

180 Poplar St. #I

180 Poplar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

180 Poplar St, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
180 Poplar St. #I Available 09/05/19 SUNNY 2 BED/2 BATH IN LOWRY!!!!! - Leave The Car! You're steps away from the Lowry Town Center in this 2-bedroom/2-bath modern condo in Lowry. This open floor plan delivers an inviting living room with fireplace and covered patio, hardwood floored kitchen with island that opens to dining area, spacious master bedroom with private bath, walk in closets and secure storage large enough for skis and bikes. All this and an ideal location that is just a short walk to restaurants, shops, parks, library, public transportation and within minutes to CU's medical campus and Downtown Denver!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit wwwRentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4195864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Poplar St. #I have any available units?
180 Poplar St. #I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Poplar St. #I have?
Some of 180 Poplar St. #I's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Poplar St. #I currently offering any rent specials?
180 Poplar St. #I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Poplar St. #I pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Poplar St. #I is pet friendly.
Does 180 Poplar St. #I offer parking?
No, 180 Poplar St. #I does not offer parking.
Does 180 Poplar St. #I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Poplar St. #I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Poplar St. #I have a pool?
No, 180 Poplar St. #I does not have a pool.
Does 180 Poplar St. #I have accessible units?
No, 180 Poplar St. #I does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Poplar St. #I have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Poplar St. #I does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University