Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1776 N. Race St. Unit #209

1776 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!!! LOCATION AND LUXURY - This unit has all the features you could ask for. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Stackable washer/dryer, 5 piece master bath, Great Walk in closet, Secured Underground Garage parking, storage unit in Garage, Garage also has street level access for convenience. If you aren't sold when you open the door and walk into the formal entryway, you will be when you stand in the kitchen with sunlight pouring in through the sliding balcony doors. There are hardwood floors throughout with carpeting in both bedrooms for added comfort. The master suite comes with an impressive and luxurious 5 piece bathroom and a large walk in closet. The light in this Great home is amazing and the balcony off of the Living room is perfect for relaxing! There are upscale touches throughout this home from the stack-able Washer and Dryer to the Gourmet Kitchen and High-end Window coverings. Truly a wonderful unit in a wonderful location! This unit is offered at $2400/mo rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pet's are ok! Approved on a case by case basis with an additional one time, upfront, non-refundable pet fee. Management offers friendly, professional, and timely vendor base for any maintenance issues as well as an online tenant portal for your convenience. Must pass credit and background check. $40 application fee for anyone 18 or older. Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.

Contact Beacon Property Management for a showing or for more information - 303-347-0975.

Cameron - ext 106
Kerri - ext 101
Laura - ext 102

(RLNE5148483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have any available units?
1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have?
Some of 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 currently offering any rent specials?
1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 is pet friendly.
Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 offer parking?
Yes, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 offers parking.
Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have a pool?
No, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 does not have a pool.
Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have accessible units?
No, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 N. Race St. Unit #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
