1776 N. Race St. Unit #209

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PRICE DROP!!! LOCATION AND LUXURY - This unit has all the features you could ask for. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Stackable washer/dryer, 5 piece master bath, Great Walk in closet, Secured Underground Garage parking, storage unit in Garage, Garage also has street level access for convenience. If you aren't sold when you open the door and walk into the formal entryway, you will be when you stand in the kitchen with sunlight pouring in through the sliding balcony doors. There are hardwood floors throughout with carpeting in both bedrooms for added comfort. The master suite comes with an impressive and luxurious 5 piece bathroom and a large walk in closet. The light in this Great home is amazing and the balcony off of the Living room is perfect for relaxing! There are upscale touches throughout this home from the stack-able Washer and Dryer to the Gourmet Kitchen and High-end Window coverings. Truly a wonderful unit in a wonderful location! This unit is offered at $2400/mo rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pet's are ok! Approved on a case by case basis with an additional one time, upfront, non-refundable pet fee. Management offers friendly, professional, and timely vendor base for any maintenance issues as well as an online tenant portal for your convenience. Must pass credit and background check. $40 application fee for anyone 18 or older. Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.



Contact Beacon Property Management for a showing or for more information - 303-347-0975.



Cameron - ext 106

Kerri - ext 101

Laura - ext 102



