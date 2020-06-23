All apartments in Denver
1754 Quebec Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1754 Quebec Street

1754 North Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

1754 North Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch in desirable neighborhood! Master bedroom has private bathroom. Oversized two car garage. Open layout with lots of light and space. Private yard. Additional parking in front. Great central location with easy access all around town. Schedule your tour today!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Quebec Street have any available units?
1754 Quebec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1754 Quebec Street currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Quebec Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Quebec Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Quebec Street is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Quebec Street offer parking?
Yes, 1754 Quebec Street does offer parking.
Does 1754 Quebec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Quebec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Quebec Street have a pool?
No, 1754 Quebec Street does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Quebec Street have accessible units?
No, 1754 Quebec Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Quebec Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Quebec Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 Quebec Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1754 Quebec Street does not have units with air conditioning.
