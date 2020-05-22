All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1754 North Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1754 North Washington Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:54 PM

1754 North Washington Street

1754 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1754 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed plus office and 1 Bath Uptown Apartment with 750 square feet of living space! All about location, you are just blocks from 17th and nearby Capital Hill neighborhood.

A full living room, dining room, and kitchen with a stove and fridge round out this place. Includes access to the community washer/dryer.

Blocks away from 17th and all the action at local favorites Steubens, Avenue Grill, Illegal Grounds Coffee House and the Denver Bicycle Cafe. Half a mile away from Safeway. An easy walk to 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park.

Rent includes trash!

Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 North Washington Street have any available units?
1754 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 North Washington Street have?
Some of 1754 North Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1754 North Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 North Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1754 North Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 North Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University