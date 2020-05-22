1754 North Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed plus office and 1 Bath Uptown Apartment with 750 square feet of living space! All about location, you are just blocks from 17th and nearby Capital Hill neighborhood.



A full living room, dining room, and kitchen with a stove and fridge round out this place. Includes access to the community washer/dryer.



Blocks away from 17th and all the action at local favorites Steubens, Avenue Grill, Illegal Grounds Coffee House and the Denver Bicycle Cafe. Half a mile away from Safeway. An easy walk to 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park.



Rent includes trash!



Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit.



