Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

1748 High St

1748 High Street · (303) 514-8740
Location

1748 High Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable and unique third level apartment in historic mansion in great location! All new appliances, custom cabinets and granite counters in kitchen!(being installed this week, so photos coming soon!) Wood flooring, French doors to bedroom and unique original trim, moldings, vaulted ceilings, chandelier, ceiling fans, a/c and city views! 

 

Large one bedroom plus bump out area ideal for an office space. Must have smaller scale furnishings as the staircase to the unit is tight. Shared brand new full size laundry, off-street parking is $75/month or garage space is $100/month. Great outside patio with gas grill and fully fenced yard. 

$100 utility fee includes all utilities including A/C, heat, electric, trash, landscaping. 

Available July 1. $1650 deposit, one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 High St have any available units?
1748 High St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 High St have?
Some of 1748 High St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 High St currently offering any rent specials?
1748 High St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 High St pet-friendly?
No, 1748 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1748 High St offer parking?
Yes, 1748 High St does offer parking.
Does 1748 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 High St have a pool?
No, 1748 High St does not have a pool.
Does 1748 High St have accessible units?
No, 1748 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
