1748 High St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable and unique third level apartment in historic mansion in great location! All new appliances, custom cabinets and granite counters in kitchen!(being installed this week, so photos coming soon!) Wood flooring, French doors to bedroom and unique original trim, moldings, vaulted ceilings, chandelier, ceiling fans, a/c and city views!







Large one bedroom plus bump out area ideal for an office space. Must have smaller scale furnishings as the staircase to the unit is tight. Shared brand new full size laundry, off-street parking is $75/month or garage space is $100/month. Great outside patio with gas grill and fully fenced yard.



$100 utility fee includes all utilities including A/C, heat, electric, trash, landscaping.



Available July 1. $1650 deposit, one year lease.