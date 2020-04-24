1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Experience living in a desirable, Walker’s/Rider’s/Biker’s Paradise rated Downtown neighborhood in Denver! This attractive and unfurnished condo home rental property features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



The stunning interior is bright and spacious due to its well designed and integrated mix of the high vaulted ceiling, big windows with blinds, recessed/track lighting, tile and carpeted flooring, fireplace, and double pane/storm windows. Its lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. A Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub and vanity cabinets furnished in its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and gas heating.



It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. For vehicle parking, the unit has a 1-car attached garage.



The tenant will be responsible for the gas (Xcel Energy), electricity (Xcel Energy), cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 84

Bike Score: 97



Nearby parks: Swallow Hill Historic District (historical), Benedict Park, and Civic Center Park.



Bus lines:

20 20th Avenue - 0.1 mile

28 28th Avenue - 0.2 mile

32 West 32nd Avenue / City Park - 0.2 mile

12 Downing / N Washington - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

L 30th & Downing to 16th & Stout - 0.5 mile

F 18th & California Sta



(RLNE5846203)