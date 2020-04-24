All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307

1747 Washington Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1747 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Experience living in a desirable, Walker’s/Rider’s/Biker’s Paradise rated Downtown neighborhood in Denver! This attractive and unfurnished condo home rental property features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The stunning interior is bright and spacious due to its well designed and integrated mix of the high vaulted ceiling, big windows with blinds, recessed/track lighting, tile and carpeted flooring, fireplace, and double pane/storm windows. Its lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. A Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub and vanity cabinets furnished in its bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and gas heating.

It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. For vehicle parking, the unit has a 1-car attached garage.

The tenant will be responsible for the gas (Xcel Energy), electricity (Xcel Energy), cable, and internet. The landlord will cover HOA fees, water, trash, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 94
Transit Score: 84
Bike Score: 97

Nearby parks: Swallow Hill Historic District (historical), Benedict Park, and Civic Center Park.

Bus lines:
20 20th Avenue - 0.1 mile
28 28th Avenue - 0.2 mile
32 West 32nd Avenue / City Park - 0.2 mile
12 Downing / N Washington - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
L 30th & Downing to 16th & Stout - 0.5 mile
F 18th & California Sta

(RLNE5846203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have any available units?
1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have?
Some of 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 currently offering any rent specials?
1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 is pet friendly.
Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 offer parking?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 does offer parking.
Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have a pool?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 has a pool.
Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have accessible units?
No, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street Unit #B307 has units with dishwashers.
