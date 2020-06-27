Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1735 Valentia Street Available 08/03/19 Amazing 3BR 2BTH on East Colfax!!!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Updated 3BR, 2BTH with huge oversized backyard featuring beautiful deck and one car detached garage. Plenty of room in the spacious basement with new washer and dryer included. New paint, updated kitchen, and awesome appliances. Great curb appeal. Only minutes to Stapleton Town Center featuring shops, resultants, and grocery stores. Plenty of Parks within walking distance and easy access to downtown and Aurora!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = to One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters and Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.



(RLNE2162682)