All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1735 Valentia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1735 Valentia Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1735 Valentia Street

1735 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1735 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1735 Valentia Street Available 08/03/19 Amazing 3BR 2BTH on East Colfax!!!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Updated 3BR, 2BTH with huge oversized backyard featuring beautiful deck and one car detached garage. Plenty of room in the spacious basement with new washer and dryer included. New paint, updated kitchen, and awesome appliances. Great curb appeal. Only minutes to Stapleton Town Center featuring shops, resultants, and grocery stores. Plenty of Parks within walking distance and easy access to downtown and Aurora!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = to One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters and Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.

(RLNE2162682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Valentia Street have any available units?
1735 Valentia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Valentia Street have?
Some of 1735 Valentia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Valentia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Valentia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Valentia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Valentia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Valentia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Valentia Street offers parking.
Does 1735 Valentia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Valentia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Valentia Street have a pool?
No, 1735 Valentia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Valentia Street have accessible units?
No, 1735 Valentia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Valentia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Valentia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University