All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1735 North Ogden Street 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1735 North Ogden Street 305
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1735 North Ogden Street 305

1735 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1735 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Please take a walk through with our video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_P5KjZedFs&t=3s
Modern 1 bedroom + den/non-conforming bedroom, 2 bathroom open concept living in this penthouse condo at Uptown 21, dining and kitchen area with beautiful hardwood floors and double sided fireplace for relaxing, master bedroom with full private master bath with soaking tub, den could double as a 2nd bedroom with built in Murphy bed & built in desk, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, kitchen with all stainless appliances & granite countertops. This unit is in a secure building with 1 garage parking space, private balcony and includes full size washer & dryer and central air conditioning. Whether you work downtown, at St. Lukes-St. Josephs Medical Campus or in Cherry Creek convenient commute. Convenient to amazing restaurants, coffee shops, retail entertainment. Walk or take convenient public transit to City Park & minutes to Downtown. Dog negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent. Please contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095 or stephanie@leveluprent.com.
Uptown 21

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have any available units?
1735 North Ogden Street 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have?
Some of 1735 North Ogden Street 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 North Ogden Street 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 North Ogden Street 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 North Ogden Street 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 is pet friendly.
Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 offers parking.
Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have a pool?
No, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have accessible units?
No, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 North Ogden Street 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 North Ogden Street 305 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University