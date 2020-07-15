1735 North Ogden Street 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator parking garage

Please take a walk through with our video tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_P5KjZedFs&t=3s

Modern 1 bedroom + den/non-conforming bedroom, 2 bathroom open concept living in this penthouse condo at Uptown 21, dining and kitchen area with beautiful hardwood floors and double sided fireplace for relaxing, master bedroom with full private master bath with soaking tub, den could double as a 2nd bedroom with built in Murphy bed & built in desk, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, kitchen with all stainless appliances & granite countertops. This unit is in a secure building with 1 garage parking space, private balcony and includes full size washer & dryer and central air conditioning. Whether you work downtown, at St. Lukes-St. Josephs Medical Campus or in Cherry Creek convenient commute. Convenient to amazing restaurants, coffee shops, retail entertainment. Walk or take convenient public transit to City Park & minutes to Downtown. Dog negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent. Please contact Level Up Property Management 720-787-9095 or stephanie@leveluprent.com.

Uptown 21