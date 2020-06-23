Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Lovely REMODELED Home has a Nice Layout with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath ~ Roomy NEW Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Gas Stove, Maple Cabinets ~ Kitchen Nook included ~ Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ Full-size Washer and Dryer ~ Large Fenced Yard ~ New Furnace, Windows, Hot-water Heater, Roof ~ Off-street Parking in Driveway ~ Two Adult Pets Allowed (dogs under 60 pounds, additional fee/deposit).



Great Central LOCATION ~ Easy Access to RUBY HILL Park, Light Rail, Santa Fe Drive, I-25, Downtown, DU and Great Shopping.



AVAILABLE: Now

LOCATION: 1730 S. Tejon St, Denver

RENT: $1695

DEPOSIT: $1695

LEASE TERM: 14 to 16 months (so it comes due in the spring)

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378