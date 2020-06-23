All apartments in Denver
1730 S Tejon St
1730 S Tejon St

1730 South Tejon Street
Location

1730 South Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

This Lovely REMODELED Home has a Nice Layout with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath ~ Roomy NEW Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Gas Stove, Maple Cabinets ~ Kitchen Nook included ~ Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ Full-size Washer and Dryer ~ Large Fenced Yard ~ New Furnace, Windows, Hot-water Heater, Roof ~ Off-street Parking in Driveway ~ Two Adult Pets Allowed (dogs under 60 pounds, additional fee/deposit).

Great Central LOCATION ~ Easy Access to RUBY HILL Park, Light Rail, Santa Fe Drive, I-25, Downtown, DU and Great Shopping.

AVAILABLE: Now
LOCATION: 1730 S. Tejon St, Denver
RENT: $1695
DEPOSIT: $1695
LEASE TERM: 14 to 16 months (so it comes due in the spring)
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 S Tejon St have any available units?
1730 S Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 S Tejon St have?
Some of 1730 S Tejon St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 S Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
1730 S Tejon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 S Tejon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 S Tejon St is pet friendly.
Does 1730 S Tejon St offer parking?
No, 1730 S Tejon St does not offer parking.
Does 1730 S Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 S Tejon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 S Tejon St have a pool?
No, 1730 S Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 1730 S Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 1730 S Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 S Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 S Tejon St does not have units with dishwashers.
