Amenities
.
This Lovely REMODELED Home has a Nice Layout with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath ~ Roomy NEW Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Gas Stove, Maple Cabinets ~ Kitchen Nook included ~ Hardwood Floors Throughout ~ Full-size Washer and Dryer ~ Large Fenced Yard ~ New Furnace, Windows, Hot-water Heater, Roof ~ Off-street Parking in Driveway ~ Two Adult Pets Allowed (dogs under 60 pounds, additional fee/deposit).
Great Central LOCATION ~ Easy Access to RUBY HILL Park, Light Rail, Santa Fe Drive, I-25, Downtown, DU and Great Shopping.
AVAILABLE: Now
LOCATION: 1730 S. Tejon St, Denver
RENT: $1695
DEPOSIT: $1695
LEASE TERM: 14 to 16 months (so it comes due in the spring)
(no smoking ~ no pot)
For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378