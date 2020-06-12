All apartments in Denver
1730 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Capitol Hill Brick Home: Move in April 1st! - Inquire about upcoming open houses: Beautiful brick home close to 16th Street Mall, City Park and Colfax Avenue.

The kitchen will features recently refinished cabinets and tile flooring.

This spacious duplex includes a finished basement, fenced backyard and 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of natural lighting and wood floors provides a warm living experience, and the large back yard features an outdoor dining set and storage shed.

Showings are held Mon-Sat 8am-7pm. Contact Austin at 303.957.1802 austin@loveyourhood.com to view this home before it is rented!

(RLNE3863680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 N Emerson Street have any available units?
1730 N Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1730 N Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 N Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 N Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 N Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street offer parking?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 N Emerson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 N Emerson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

