1730 N Emerson Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Capitol Hill Brick Home: Move in April 1st! - Inquire about upcoming open houses: Beautiful brick home close to 16th Street Mall, City Park and Colfax Avenue.



The kitchen will features recently refinished cabinets and tile flooring.



This spacious duplex includes a finished basement, fenced backyard and 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of natural lighting and wood floors provides a warm living experience, and the large back yard features an outdoor dining set and storage shed.



Showings are held Mon-Sat 8am-7pm. Contact Austin at 303.957.1802 austin@loveyourhood.com to view this home before it is rented!



