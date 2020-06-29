All apartments in Denver
1721 South Zuni Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:21 AM

1721 South Zuni Street

1721 South Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 South Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80219
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
*** SECTION 8 FRIENDLY ***

Great bi-level home located in Ruby Hill has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total of 1,961 square feet of living space!

The kitchen is incredible, with brand new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. It has a full living room and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. This wonderful house has a finished basement. There is a new washer and dryer in the unit for your use. Outside there is a carport and a driveway for parking.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruby Hill Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr and I-25.

Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.

Sorry no pets allowed!!

*** SECTION 8 FRIENDLY ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 South Zuni Street have any available units?
1721 South Zuni Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 South Zuni Street have?
Some of 1721 South Zuni Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 South Zuni Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 South Zuni Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 South Zuni Street pet-friendly?
No, 1721 South Zuni Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1721 South Zuni Street offer parking?
Yes, 1721 South Zuni Street offers parking.
Does 1721 South Zuni Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 South Zuni Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 South Zuni Street have a pool?
No, 1721 South Zuni Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 South Zuni Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 South Zuni Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 South Zuni Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 South Zuni Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

