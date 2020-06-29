1721 South Zuni Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

*** SECTION 8 FRIENDLY ***



Great bi-level home located in Ruby Hill has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total of 1,961 square feet of living space!



The kitchen is incredible, with brand new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances, which include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. It has a full living room and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. This wonderful house has a finished basement. There is a new washer and dryer in the unit for your use. Outside there is a carport and a driveway for parking.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Ruby Hill Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Santa Fe Dr and I-25.



Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.



Sorry no pets allowed!!



*** SECTION 8 FRIENDLY ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.