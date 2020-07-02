1665 S Sherman Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3553063077 ---- Easy living in Platte Park! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath end unit town home with almost 2900 sq ft of living space located in the high demand Platte Park neighborhood. Custom finishes throughout! Hardwood floors flow throughout the Main Level to include the Kitchen, Sitting Room with gas fireplace and Office with french doors. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen is perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features an oversized granite island/bar that doubles as a dining room table, access to backyard that includes built in grill, stamped concrete patio with pergola, retractable awning, outdoor fan and heated walkway to the garage. Upper Level includes HUGE walk-in closet that is a room all its own and 2 Bedrooms including huge Master Suite with spa like Bath. Finished Basement has Living Area, Bedroom, Full Bath, and hidden wine closet! Walking distance to South Pearl with local eateries and shopping! Convenient to Overland Golf Course, Porter Adventist Hospital, University of Denver, Wash Park, and easy access to I-25. 6 - 9 Month Lease Available NOW