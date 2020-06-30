All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1646 High St. - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1646 High St. - 5
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:07 AM

1646 High St. - 5

1646 N High St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1646 N High St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
Welcome to Uptown Birdie Vintage Apartments!

Here you will find unique Victorian Apartment Homes in the Uptown area of Denver. Built between 1890-1910, all of our apartment homes feature a distinctive medley of vintage Victorian charm and modern conveniences. Each apartment has it's own floor plan and ambiance that allows you to create a space that is UNIQUELY YOURS!

This one bed, one bath apartment home on the second floor offers spacious rooms, a beautifully updated bathroom, and great storage / closet space, new paint throughout and freshly refinished floors.

This apartment is also very close to many excellent restaurants, coffee shops, and walking distance to City and Cheeseman Parks.
Wyman Historic District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 High St. - 5 have any available units?
1646 High St. - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 High St. - 5 have?
Some of 1646 High St. - 5's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 High St. - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1646 High St. - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 High St. - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1646 High St. - 5 offer parking?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1646 High St. - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 High St. - 5 have a pool?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1646 High St. - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 High St. - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 High St. - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University