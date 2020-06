Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful unit in a 8 unit condo building built in 2008 on 16th and Downing St. Wood floors, exposed brick, and newer appliances. Loft style master bedroom with private bath. Additional second bedroom with private bath on the main floor. Amazing location, close to everything. Recently refinished floors, shutters, and perfect for the urban professional. Will go very fast so contact us soon. One month's refundable deposit due at signing. Pet deposit $250