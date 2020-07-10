All apartments in Denver
1626 Clayton Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1626 Clayton Street

1626 South Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1626 South Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1626 Clayton Street Available 07/01/20 This is the one! 4 bed, 3 bath! Walk to Wash Park! Gorgeous Cory Merrill Contemporary home! - Call, text, or email to set a time to tour!
Lisa- 303-931-0689
lisa.schoen@realatlas.com

Welcome home to your new oasis just in time for summer fun!

Your next home boasts 1700sq ft with a spacious open floor plan, Lots of natural light, 4 bedrooms, and 3 full baths, west facing covered porch, and large private backyard. Located at 1626 S Clayton St, Denver, CO 80210 in the heart of the popular Cory-Merrill neighborhood adjacent to Washington Park.

Excellent walkability and a true family friendly community at your doorstep. Walk to Wash Park, Gaylord Street, Bonnie Brae. Biking, parks, shopping, night life, restaurants, and excellent schools. Close to I 25, DU and Cherry Creek. Truly a spectacular home in a lovely neighborhood!

Featuring:

Large kitchen,
French doors that open to your private covered patio,
Granite Counters,
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on main floor,
Large master suite (426 ft) including 5 piece bath,
Jetted tub,
Walk in closet,
Large bay windows
2 additional bedrooms upstairs with additional attached full bath,
Upstairs laundry (washer and dryer included),
Large backyard with privacy fence,
BBQ on your covered deck,
Basketball hoop,
Raised garden,
Sandbox area,
Mature landscaping,
One car detached garage with ample storage

Main floor bedroom and full bath, large kitchen with granite counters and French doors opening to a partially covered deck and huge private yard. Upstairs boasts a HUGE (426 sq ft) master suite with 5 piece bath, jetted tub, walk-in closet and large bay windows. Two additional bedrooms upstairs share an attached full bath (perfect for kids!) Laundry is conveniently located upstairs as well. *** Wonderful covered, west-facing front porch to watch the peaceful Colorado sun sets. Enjoy the private back yard with covered deck, new fence, BBQ area,

Renting for $3195
Deposit is $3000
Applications $45, we process apps within 24 hours!
Interested in applying?

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/795fff43-dbf7-4f6e-bf77-09d380ff2020

All adults wishing to reside in the home must provide ID and verification of gross income meeting 2.5 to 3 times the rent amount.

Call, text, or email to set a time to tour!
Lisa- 303-931-0689
lisa.schoen@realatlas.com

(RLNE5831647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

