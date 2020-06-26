Rent Calculator
16224 E 54th Ave Dr
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:07 AM
16224 E 54th Ave Dr
16224 East 54th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
16224 East 54th Avenue, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply now and make this your new home as we offer free rent if your able to pay 3month upfront and enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have any available units?
16224 E 54th Ave Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have?
Some of 16224 E 54th Ave Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16224 E 54th Ave Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16224 E 54th Ave Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16224 E 54th Ave Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr offers parking.
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have a pool?
No, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have accessible units?
No, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16224 E 54th Ave Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16224 E 54th Ave Dr has units with dishwashers.
