Denver, CO
1620 Spruce Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1620 Spruce Street

1620 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BR Home in East Colfax - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

This spectacular home located at 1620 Spruce St Denver Co 80220 is spacious, clean, and ready for new residents. This home features an open concept living room, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and front load washer and dryer. Fenced front and back yard, oversized 2 car garage, alley access and extra parking space for RV/trailer/vehicles are amenities that can't be beat. New blinds throughout, new windows, freshly painted, new roof and a natural fireplace round out the features of this beautiful home in the popular East Colfax neighborhood. You'll enjoy the amazing bonus space/sunroom, covered patio and much more!!

Rent: $2,150
Deposit: $2,150
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Owner requires residents to obtain Renter's Insurance.

Pet Policy
Dogs accepted, no cats please! (2) dogs are allowed under 30 pounds.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/84826a7e-a5b1-40bb-a190-50a06568ceac

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5778408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Spruce Street have any available units?
1620 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1620 Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Spruce Street does offer parking.
Does 1620 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1620 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
