1620 Spruce Street

Stunning 3 BR Home in East Colfax - Tom Wagner

262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



This spectacular home located at 1620 Spruce St Denver Co 80220 is spacious, clean, and ready for new residents. This home features an open concept living room, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and front load washer and dryer. Fenced front and back yard, oversized 2 car garage, alley access and extra parking space for RV/trailer/vehicles are amenities that can't be beat. New blinds throughout, new windows, freshly painted, new roof and a natural fireplace round out the features of this beautiful home in the popular East Colfax neighborhood. You'll enjoy the amazing bonus space/sunroom, covered patio and much more!!



Rent: $2,150

Deposit: $2,150

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Insurance: Owner requires residents to obtain Renter's Insurance.



Pet Policy

Dogs accepted, no cats please! (2) dogs are allowed under 30 pounds.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/84826a7e-a5b1-40bb-a190-50a06568ceac



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

