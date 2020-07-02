All apartments in Denver
160 Poplar Street
160 Poplar Street

160 North Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 North Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2 Bathroom
Square Footage: 1485 Sq. Ft.
Parking: 2Car Tandem Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,200 Cash or Certified Funds
Pet Policy: Pets Negotiable
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit
Property Type: Townhouse
App Fee: $55 Per Person
Availability: July 9, 2018

DESCRIPTION:
Wow - Wonderful Living in the Heart of Lowry! Spacious, Remodeled, 2003 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Story Townhome with 2Car Tandem Attached Garage! Vaulted Ceilings, Tons of Light, Gorgeous Light Fixtures, Newer Everything! Large, Stunning Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances! Private Patio, A/C, Washer/Dryer! Great Location - Close to Parks, Minutes to 6th Ave.! $55 App Fee. Please Call 303-922-6333 for more info and to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Poplar Street have any available units?
160 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Poplar Street have?
Some of 160 Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 160 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 160 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

