160 Poplar Street

Amenities
FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2 Bathroom
Square Footage: 1485 Sq. Ft.
Parking: 2Car Tandem Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,200 Cash or Certified Funds
Pet Policy: Pets Negotiable
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit
Property Type: Townhouse
App Fee: $55 Per Person
Availability: July 9, 2018
DESCRIPTION:
Wow - Wonderful Living in the Heart of Lowry! Spacious, Remodeled, 2003 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Story Townhome with 2Car Tandem Attached Garage! Vaulted Ceilings, Tons of Light, Gorgeous Light Fixtures, Newer Everything! Large, Stunning Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances! Private Patio, A/C, Washer/Dryer! Great Location - Close to Parks, Minutes to 6th Ave.! $55 App Fee. Please Call 303-922-6333 for more info and to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.