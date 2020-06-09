All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1590 Harrison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1590 Harrison St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

1590 Harrison St

1590 Harrison Street · (720) 297-0905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1590 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Built in 1927, this Tudor-style house is a great place to call your new home! This one bedroom, 1 bathroom town home features hardwood floors, french windows, wood-burning fireplace, private front porch, huge bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk, dresser, end tables and more, large dining room, keypad entry, tons of natural light and character and a vibrant, hip neighborhood. While within walking distance to bars, restaurants and live music venues, this is a quiet block. City Park, home to the Denver Zoo, the Nature and Science Museum, free live jazz on Sunday evenings during the summer and paddle boat riding, is one block away. Downtown is 5 mins away!

Huge! 1200sqft
All utilities included!
Internet and cable provided
No smoking
No pets please
Free on-site laundry
Keypad entry (keys still provided)

1 bdrm 1 bath, 1200 sqft, private front porch, back courtyard amenities include gas grill, fire pit, brick patio with table and umbrella. Free on-site laundry. Hardwood floors, fireplace. All utilities included: water, gas, electricity, heat plus internet and cable! No smoking. No pets. $1699 a month. $1699 deposit. Income verification, credit and background checks required. *Please note, the place does not come furnished and is not available for short-term rental. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Harrison St have any available units?
1590 Harrison St has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Harrison St have?
Some of 1590 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 1590 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1590 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 1590 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 1590 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1590 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1590 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1590 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1590 Harrison St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity