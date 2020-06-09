1590 Harrison St

Amenities

Built in 1927, this Tudor-style house is a great place to call your new home! This one bedroom, 1 bathroom town home features hardwood floors, french windows, wood-burning fireplace, private front porch, huge bedroom big enough for a king size bed, desk, dresser, end tables and more, large dining room, keypad entry, tons of natural light and character and a vibrant, hip neighborhood. While within walking distance to bars, restaurants and live music venues, this is a quiet block. City Park, home to the Denver Zoo, the Nature and Science Museum, free live jazz on Sunday evenings during the summer and paddle boat riding, is one block away. Downtown is 5 mins away!



1 bdrm 1 bath, 1200 sqft, private front porch, back courtyard amenities include gas grill, fire pit, brick patio with table and umbrella. Free on-site laundry. Hardwood floors, fireplace. All utilities included: water, gas, electricity, heat plus internet and cable! No smoking. No pets. $1699 a month. $1699 deposit. Income verification, credit and background checks required. *Please note, the place does not come furnished and is not available for short-term rental. Thanks!