1581 W 43rd Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Extraordinary 3BD, 3.5BA Sunnyside Townhouse with One Car Garage and Rooftop Deck - Sophisticated style meets modern living. Walk into the main level with direct access to the one car attached garage, and the guest bedroom with on-suite. Gorgeous open concept living room, kitchen and dining room on the main level. Featuring a gas fireplace, over sized island, and powder room. All 3 bedrooms are open and spacious with large closet space and private bathroom suites.Enjoy your City Skyline and Mountain View from the large rooftop deck. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Walk Through: https://view.ricohtours.com/789bb8c0-4c58-4453-90e1-d2fb787f3104/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable.

*There is a $80 monthly HOA fee which covers water, lawn care, and snow removal.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



