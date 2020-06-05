All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1581 W 43rd Ave

1581 West 43rd Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1581 West 43rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1581 W 43rd Ave · Avail. now

$3,240

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Extraordinary 3BD, 3.5BA Sunnyside Townhouse with One Car Garage and Rooftop Deck - Sophisticated style meets modern living. Walk into the main level with direct access to the one car attached garage, and the guest bedroom with on-suite. Gorgeous open concept living room, kitchen and dining room on the main level. Featuring a gas fireplace, over sized island, and powder room. All 3 bedrooms are open and spacious with large closet space and private bathroom suites.Enjoy your City Skyline and Mountain View from the large rooftop deck. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Walk Through: https://view.ricohtours.com/789bb8c0-4c58-4453-90e1-d2fb787f3104/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $80 monthly HOA fee which covers water, lawn care, and snow removal.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5680720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 W 43rd Ave have any available units?
1581 W 43rd Ave has a unit available for $3,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 W 43rd Ave have?
Some of 1581 W 43rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 W 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1581 W 43rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 W 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1581 W 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1581 W 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1581 W 43rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 1581 W 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 W 43rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 W 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1581 W 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1581 W 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1581 W 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 W 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 W 43rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
