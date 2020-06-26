All apartments in Denver
/
Denver, CO
/
1575 S Clermont St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

1575 S Clermont St

1575 South Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 South Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

I am renting a room located in a cozy house with recent updates and convenient access to all Denver. Just minutes from I-25, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek Trail, light rail station, Washington Park, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 10 minutes for DTC, 7 minutes for DU. In the last year the home has been updated with new appliances, new furnace, and new basement.
The kitchen has 2 refrigerators and granite countertop. Wooden floor on the main floor.  Laundry room with sink. Parking space in the driveway. Plenty of street parking. The house has a well maintained backyard to enjoy in summer.
The room is on the main floor with shared bathroom, it is has been updated with new tile flooring, new vanity, and new toilet. The rent is $780 unfurnished.  Included utilities and wi-fi. One person occupancy.
The unit is available to move after a background check, a security deposit (one month's rent) and the first month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 S Clermont St have any available units?
1575 S Clermont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 S Clermont St have?
Some of 1575 S Clermont St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 S Clermont St currently offering any rent specials?
1575 S Clermont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 S Clermont St pet-friendly?
No, 1575 S Clermont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1575 S Clermont St offer parking?
Yes, 1575 S Clermont St offers parking.
Does 1575 S Clermont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 S Clermont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 S Clermont St have a pool?
No, 1575 S Clermont St does not have a pool.
Does 1575 S Clermont St have accessible units?
No, 1575 S Clermont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 S Clermont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 S Clermont St has units with dishwashers.
