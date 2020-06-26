1575 S Clermont St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

I am renting a room located in a cozy house with recent updates and convenient access to all Denver. Just minutes from I-25, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek Trail, light rail station, Washington Park, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 10 minutes for DTC, 7 minutes for DU. In the last year the home has been updated with new appliances, new furnace, and new basement.

The kitchen has 2 refrigerators and granite countertop. Wooden floor on the main floor. Laundry room with sink. Parking space in the driveway. Plenty of street parking. The house has a well maintained backyard to enjoy in summer.

The room is on the main floor with shared bathroom, it is has been updated with new tile flooring, new vanity, and new toilet. The rent is $780 unfurnished. Included utilities and wi-fi. One person occupancy.

The unit is available to move after a background check, a security deposit (one month's rent) and the first month's rent.