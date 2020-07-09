All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

15747 East Elk Place

15747 East Elk Place · No Longer Available
Location

15747 East Elk Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
online portal
15747 East Elk Place Available 05/14/20 Remodeled 2BD, 2BA Home with Patio and 2-Car Garage, Furnished Option Available - This unit can come furnished or unfurnished (ask Broker for furnished details). Looking for a 6-month lease with the option for month-to-month thereafter. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Furnished option for an additional $250 per month.
*There is a $60 monthly HOA fee that will cover water, sewer, trash, landscaping, snow removal and access to the community's amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15747 East Elk Place have any available units?
15747 East Elk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 15747 East Elk Place have?
Some of 15747 East Elk Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15747 East Elk Place currently offering any rent specials?
15747 East Elk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15747 East Elk Place pet-friendly?
No, 15747 East Elk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 15747 East Elk Place offer parking?
Yes, 15747 East Elk Place offers parking.
Does 15747 East Elk Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15747 East Elk Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15747 East Elk Place have a pool?
Yes, 15747 East Elk Place has a pool.
Does 15747 East Elk Place have accessible units?
No, 15747 East Elk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15747 East Elk Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15747 East Elk Place has units with dishwashers.

