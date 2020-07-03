1560 Sherman St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly all utils included air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7552c5094 ---- The Cambridge Apartments offer short-term and flexible rentals in a perfect downtown Denver location. The Cambridge is situated directly across from the Capitol Building and only a couple blocks from the 16th Street Mall and downtown shopping and business district. We have studio and one-bedroom options available - These units are the ideal situation for Interns, Medical Student Rotations, Business Travel, and more. Large windows for natural light Leather loveseat Multiple closets Large bathroom with amenities AC included \"1/2\" Kitchen including: refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher Plates, utensils, kitchen towels Flat screen TV XFinity cable Free high-speed WiFi $45 Application fee (per adult over 18) All utilities included in rent (including internet and cable tv) This unit does not allow pets, but we have similar units that do. Please contact us for more information. Security deposit: $500 ($300 refundable/$200 non-refundable cleaning charge) Month to month lease (1 month minimum) Visit www.thecambridgeapartments.com for more information Disclaimer: Images are of a similar studio unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300