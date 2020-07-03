All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 7 2019

1560 Sherman St

1560 N Sherman St · No Longer Available
Location

1560 N Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7552c5094 ---- The Cambridge Apartments offer short-term and flexible rentals in a perfect downtown Denver location. The Cambridge is situated directly across from the Capitol Building and only a couple blocks from the 16th Street Mall and downtown shopping and business district. We have studio and one-bedroom options available - These units are the ideal situation for Interns, Medical Student Rotations, Business Travel, and more. Large windows for natural light Leather loveseat Multiple closets Large bathroom with amenities AC included \"1/2\" Kitchen including: refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher Plates, utensils, kitchen towels Flat screen TV XFinity cable Free high-speed WiFi $45 Application fee (per adult over 18) All utilities included in rent (including internet and cable tv) This unit does not allow pets, but we have similar units that do. Please contact us for more information. Security deposit: $500 ($300 refundable/$200 non-refundable cleaning charge) Month to month lease (1 month minimum) Visit www.thecambridgeapartments.com for more information Disclaimer: Images are of a similar studio unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Sherman St have any available units?
1560 Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Sherman St have?
Some of 1560 Sherman St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Sherman St offer parking?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 1560 Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 Sherman St has units with dishwashers.

