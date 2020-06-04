All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

155 South Jackson Street #B

155 S Jackson St · (720) 357-6655
Location

155 S Jackson St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 South Jackson Street #B · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1992 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
UPDATED 3 BED TOWNHOME IN CHERRY CREEK!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Incredibly charming Cherry Creek townhome with fully finished basement. Only 7 units in this quiet complex with new stucco, professional landscaping and beautiful center courtyard. Spacious master suite with balcony and enormous walk-in closet! Skylights throughout, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, and light-filled family room with gas fireplace. Private 3rd bedroom & bath located in fully finished basement with family/recreation room. Detached, private garage with plenty of built-in storage. Enjoy this great Cherry Creek location - Denvers finest restaurants and shopping are right outside your door!

Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3217546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 South Jackson Street #B have any available units?
155 South Jackson Street #B has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 South Jackson Street #B have?
Some of 155 South Jackson Street #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 South Jackson Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
155 South Jackson Street #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 South Jackson Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 South Jackson Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 155 South Jackson Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 155 South Jackson Street #B does offer parking.
Does 155 South Jackson Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 South Jackson Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 South Jackson Street #B have a pool?
No, 155 South Jackson Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 155 South Jackson Street #B have accessible units?
No, 155 South Jackson Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 155 South Jackson Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 South Jackson Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
