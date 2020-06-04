155 South Jackson Street #B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking garage

UPDATED 3 BED TOWNHOME IN CHERRY CREEK!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

Incredibly charming Cherry Creek townhome with fully finished basement. Only 7 units in this quiet complex with new stucco, professional landscaping and beautiful center courtyard. Spacious master suite with balcony and enormous walk-in closet! Skylights throughout, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, and light-filled family room with gas fireplace. Private 3rd bedroom & bath located in fully finished basement with family/recreation room. Detached, private garage with plenty of built-in storage. Enjoy this great Cherry Creek location - Denvers finest restaurants and shopping are right outside your door!



Call TODAY for More Information!!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE3217546)