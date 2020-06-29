All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 155 Hooker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
155 Hooker Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

155 Hooker Street

155 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

155 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Single Family Home With Detached One Car Garage!! - This charming home offers approximately 1000 s.f of space, 2 bedrooms, 1-bath, large open living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and washer/dryer hookups, additional storage room and 1-car detached garage.
Newer carpet and vinyl slat-blinds throughout. Large fenced yard in front and back, new vinyl windows, new roof and newer siding throughout exterior house.

The home is located at 155 Hooker Street near 6th Ave.and Knox Court. Easy access to I/25 and 6th Ave. Great location for commuting and near Sports Authority Field, Elitch Gardens, Downtown Denver, light rail, shopping and restaurants.

9-month, 10-month or 15-month lease option, $1,595 rent, $1500 deposit (WAC), $40 application fee.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Please NO PETS, NO EVICTIONS.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE3257125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Hooker Street have any available units?
155 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Hooker Street have?
Some of 155 Hooker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 Hooker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 155 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 155 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 155 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Hooker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 155 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University