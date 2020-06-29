Amenities

Two Bedroom Single Family Home With Detached One Car Garage!! - This charming home offers approximately 1000 s.f of space, 2 bedrooms, 1-bath, large open living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and washer/dryer hookups, additional storage room and 1-car detached garage.

Newer carpet and vinyl slat-blinds throughout. Large fenced yard in front and back, new vinyl windows, new roof and newer siding throughout exterior house.



The home is located at 155 Hooker Street near 6th Ave.and Knox Court. Easy access to I/25 and 6th Ave. Great location for commuting and near Sports Authority Field, Elitch Gardens, Downtown Denver, light rail, shopping and restaurants.



9-month, 10-month or 15-month lease option, $1,595 rent, $1500 deposit (WAC), $40 application fee.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Please NO PETS, NO EVICTIONS.



For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



