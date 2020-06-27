All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 28 2019

1537 Ulster Street

1537 Ulster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed Just South of Stapleton! New Flooring and Paint! - 1537 Ulster St, Denver, CO 80220 - Available 8/10!

This adorable stand alone house is a great value in one of the best neighborhoods in Denver! Close to Pablo; Coffee, Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, and UCH. Location! Location! Location! Nowhere else in this area will you find a full home renting for this price!

Features:
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!
- New cabinets with custom backsplash!
- Private suite downstairs
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Custom gas fireplace in living room!
- Back deck with retractable awning
- Community pool!
- Xeriscaped yard
- Much more!

Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,595
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.

(RLNE4028374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Ulster Street have any available units?
1537 Ulster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Ulster Street have?
Some of 1537 Ulster Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Ulster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Ulster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Ulster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Ulster Street is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Ulster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Ulster Street offers parking.
Does 1537 Ulster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Ulster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Ulster Street have a pool?
Yes, 1537 Ulster Street has a pool.
Does 1537 Ulster Street have accessible units?
No, 1537 Ulster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Ulster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Ulster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
