1537 Ulster Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed Just South of Stapleton! New Flooring and Paint! - 1537 Ulster St, Denver, CO 80220 - Available 8/10!



This adorable stand alone house is a great value in one of the best neighborhoods in Denver! Close to Pablo; Coffee, Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, and UCH. Location! Location! Location! Nowhere else in this area will you find a full home renting for this price!



Features:

- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!

- New cabinets with custom backsplash!

- Private suite downstairs

- Fully fenced backyard!

- Full, two car garage

- Custom gas fireplace in living room!

- Back deck with retractable awning

- Community pool!

- Xeriscaped yard

- Much more!



Rent: $1,595

Deposit: $1,595

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.



(RLNE4028374)