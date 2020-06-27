1537 Ulster Street

Amenities
Charming 3 Bed Just South of Stapleton! New Flooring and Paint! - 1537 Ulster St, Denver, CO 80220 - Available 8/10!
This adorable stand alone house is a great value in one of the best neighborhoods in Denver! Close to Pablo; Coffee, Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton, and UCH. Location! Location! Location! Nowhere else in this area will you find a full home renting for this price!
Features:
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!
- New cabinets with custom backsplash!
- Private suite downstairs
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Custom gas fireplace in living room!
- Back deck with retractable awning
- Community pool!
- Xeriscaped yard
- Much more!
Rent: $1,595
Deposit: $1,595
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group
Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.
