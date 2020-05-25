1531 Vrain Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets furnished

This is a new townhome, fully stocked and furnished for your convenience! It is minutes from downtown Denver and the Highlands, and only one mile from Mile High stadium. This is an ideal spot with all the comforts of home with entertainment, superb dining, and night life nearby. Sloans lake is only a block and a half away so you can enjoy the outdoors around the lake. The home boasts easy access to the highway if you want to spend a day in the mountains or catch a Show at Red Rocks. The rooftop deck is perfect for

Unwinding after a day at work or a day exploring the city. There are two bedrooms in the home. The master bedroom has a queen bed is on the second floor. It has a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. The second bedroom is on the third floor and is a private loft like style with a queen bed. There is a closet in that bedroom too with access to the rooftop deck off of the bedroom. The living room is comfortable with all new furniture and a sleeper sofa with a queen sized foam mattress. The kitchen is modern and fully stocked. There is free street parking and a one car garage for your use.