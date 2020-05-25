All apartments in Denver
1531 Vrain Street

1531 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a new townhome, fully stocked and furnished for your convenience! It is minutes from downtown Denver and the Highlands, and only one mile from Mile High stadium. This is an ideal spot with all the comforts of home with entertainment, superb dining, and night life nearby. Sloans lake is only a block and a half away so you can enjoy the outdoors around the lake. The home boasts easy access to the highway if you want to spend a day in the mountains or catch a Show at Red Rocks. The rooftop deck is perfect for
Unwinding after a day at work or a day exploring the city. There are two bedrooms in the home. The master bedroom has a queen bed is on the second floor. It has a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. The second bedroom is on the third floor and is a private loft like style with a queen bed. There is a closet in that bedroom too with access to the rooftop deck off of the bedroom. The living room is comfortable with all new furniture and a sleeper sofa with a queen sized foam mattress. The kitchen is modern and fully stocked. There is free street parking and a one car garage for your use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Vrain Street have any available units?
1531 Vrain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Vrain Street have?
Some of 1531 Vrain Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Vrain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Vrain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1531 Vrain Street offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Vrain Street offers parking.
Does 1531 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Vrain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 1531 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Vrain Street does not have units with dishwashers.

