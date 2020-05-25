Amenities

1531 Lowell Blvd Available 08/01/20 Spacious South Sloan's Lake Bungalow - Huge brick bungalow within walking distance to Sloan's Lake and up and coming West Colfax area. Over 2700 square feet, the property has an updated, spacious main level with living room opening to a large dining room and recently renovated kitchen. Two bedrooms plus two bonus rooms and full bathroom on main floor. The extra rooms would make great offices or turn one into a huge master closet! Original hardwoods throughout main level and new slate tile in kitchen. Large, unfinished basement has all the storage space you could possibly need, or use two of the basement rooms as bedrooms. One non-conforming basement bedroom is currently carpeted, the other currently has cement flooring. Small half bathroom plus large laundry room in basement. The yard is large enough for summer BBQs or a dog, but easy to maintain. Long driveway plus garage provides for plenty of off street parking. Walk to Sloan's Lake, Alamo Drafthouse, and new Little Man Ice Cream! Target, grocery, and popular Edgewater breweries and restaurants are a 5 minute drive way. Ten minute drive to downtown. $2500/month with a 4/1 - 4/15 move in, $2600 after. Tenant responsible for utilities.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website



(RLNE4768469)