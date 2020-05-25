All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1531 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1531 Lowell Blvd
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:28 AM

1531 Lowell Blvd

1531 Lowell Boulevard · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1531 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1531 Lowell Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1531 Lowell Blvd Available 08/01/20 Spacious South Sloan's Lake Bungalow - Huge brick bungalow within walking distance to Sloan's Lake and up and coming West Colfax area. Over 2700 square feet, the property has an updated, spacious main level with living room opening to a large dining room and recently renovated kitchen. Two bedrooms plus two bonus rooms and full bathroom on main floor. The extra rooms would make great offices or turn one into a huge master closet! Original hardwoods throughout main level and new slate tile in kitchen. Large, unfinished basement has all the storage space you could possibly need, or use two of the basement rooms as bedrooms. One non-conforming basement bedroom is currently carpeted, the other currently has cement flooring. Small half bathroom plus large laundry room in basement. The yard is large enough for summer BBQs or a dog, but easy to maintain. Long driveway plus garage provides for plenty of off street parking. Walk to Sloan's Lake, Alamo Drafthouse, and new Little Man Ice Cream! Target, grocery, and popular Edgewater breweries and restaurants are a 5 minute drive way. Ten minute drive to downtown. $2500/month with a 4/1 - 4/15 move in, $2600 after. Tenant responsible for utilities.
****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website

(RLNE4768469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
1531 Lowell Blvd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 1531 Lowell Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 1531 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Lowell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1531 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1531 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1531 Lowell Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity