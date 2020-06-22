1530 Hudson Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished, Completely Renovated Home w/ Incredible Style & Yard Perfect for Entertaining! 3 bed PLUS OFFICE!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible lease start dates available)

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 3 Bed PLUS OFFICE (w/closet, no egress window to conform as 4th bedroom)

* Completely furnished home, w/ high end, stylish furniture and appointments

* Outstanding central location

* Entertainer's back yard with shaded lounge area, patio furniture, fire pit

* Front load washer and dryer included

* Finished basement w/ wet bar

* Trash, Water, and Gas INCLUDED!

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: YES

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, and gas

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



