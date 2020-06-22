1530 Hudson Street

Amenities
Fully Furnished, Completely Renovated Home w/ Incredible Style & Yard Perfect for Entertaining! 3 bed PLUS OFFICE!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible lease start dates available)
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 3 Bed PLUS OFFICE (w/closet, no egress window to conform as 4th bedroom)
* Completely furnished home, w/ high end, stylish furniture and appointments
* Outstanding central location
* Entertainer's back yard with shaded lounge area, patio furniture, fire pit
* Front load washer and dryer included
* Finished basement w/ wet bar
* Trash, Water, and Gas INCLUDED!
* Detached 2 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: YES
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, water, and gas
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
