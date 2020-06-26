1529 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You have to come to check out this large updated 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home just steps away from Sloan's Lake and all the food and drink that the Sloan's Lake area has to offer. This home is the perfect blend of modern amenity living combined with the charm and historic detail of a well-maintained Craftsman home. The design aesthetic is fun and alive throughout this building. From the moment you walk into your new home, you are greeted with architectural beauty from the unique fireplace and built-in to the decorative arch separating the living room from the dining room.



The kitchen is large and inviting. Great for sharing a meal with family or entertaining friends. All appliances throughout are stainless steel. The hardwood floors carry through to this room as well. The main floor bath with clawfoot bath and shower have been nicely updated with hints of historic decor.



The large basement space features a third bedroom and a very large family or game room. A modern 3/4 Bath in the basement caps off this great space.



Come check out why Sloan's Lake is continuing to be one of the hottest areas to live and dine in NW Denver. Lots of bars, breweries, and restaurants for you to be entertained. Booking showings as soon as possible as this place is vacant and ready for you to move in.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Trash / Water / Sewer is included in rent / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) - Sorry No Cats -- only Small Dogs, Pet Deposits are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ 12-18 Month Lease Term Preferred / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.