All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1529 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1529 Lowell Blvd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

1529 Lowell Blvd

1529 Lowell Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1529 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have to come to check out this large updated 3 Bedroom Craftsman Home just steps away from Sloan's Lake and all the food and drink that the Sloan's Lake area has to offer. This home is the perfect blend of modern amenity living combined with the charm and historic detail of a well-maintained Craftsman home. The design aesthetic is fun and alive throughout this building. From the moment you walk into your new home, you are greeted with architectural beauty from the unique fireplace and built-in to the decorative arch separating the living room from the dining room.

The kitchen is large and inviting. Great for sharing a meal with family or entertaining friends. All appliances throughout are stainless steel. The hardwood floors carry through to this room as well. The main floor bath with clawfoot bath and shower have been nicely updated with hints of historic decor.

The large basement space features a third bedroom and a very large family or game room. A modern 3/4 Bath in the basement caps off this great space.

Come check out why Sloan's Lake is continuing to be one of the hottest areas to live and dine in NW Denver. Lots of bars, breweries, and restaurants for you to be entertained. Booking showings as soon as possible as this place is vacant and ready for you to move in.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Trash / Water / Sewer is included in rent / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) - Sorry No Cats -- only Small Dogs, Pet Deposits are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ 12-18 Month Lease Term Preferred / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
1529 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 1529 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 1529 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1529 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1529 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University