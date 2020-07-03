All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

150 South Clarkson Street

150 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e81d335029 ----
Contact Us:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303-733-0487

Lease Term: 12 Months
Rent: $1225 (Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
Parking: Included
Security Deposit: $400*
Application Fee: $45 (per person)
Pet Fees: $100 per cat/ $150 dog
Pet Rent: $30 per cat/ $40 dog

- Top Floor
- Hardwood Floors
- Dishwasher
- Tile in Bath
- Updated Features
- Parking Included!
- Amazing Location!

QUALIFICATIONS
- Must make twice the amount of rent per month
- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)
- No collections
- No Rental Debt
- No Evictions
- No Criminal History
**Deposit subject to change pending results of background check
* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 South Clarkson Street have any available units?
150 South Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 South Clarkson Street have?
Some of 150 South Clarkson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 South Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 South Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 South Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 South Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 South Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 South Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 150 South Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 South Clarkson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 South Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 150 South Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 South Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 150 South Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 South Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 South Clarkson Street has units with dishwashers.

