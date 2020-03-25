All apartments in Denver
1475 Humboldt St Unit 8.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1475 Humboldt St Unit 8

1475 N Humboldt St · No Longer Available
Location

1475 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE WEEK FREE RENT! This amazing 1 bed/1 bath 650 sq. ft. condo with bonus room is one of the nicest and classiest units in the upscale Cheesman Park neighborhood. - ONE WEEK FREE RENT! This amazing 1 bedroom / 1 bath 650 sq. ft. condo with bonus room is one of the nicest and classiest units in the upscale Cheesman Park neighborhood.

Built in 1902, this home features two exposed brick walls, high-ceilings and hardwood floors throughout providing that urban downtown vibe in the heart of the revitalized East Colfax area. The unit has been extensively updated including a new kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops - yet the owner took great care to pay respect to the historic charm of the building by refurbishing the hardwood floors, stained glass and the original clawfoot cast iron tub. Do not wait - this one will go fast!

The unit has street parking, spots are available in the neighborhood for rental, its very close to the 15 bus for public transit.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,395
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,395
Available Now Square Feet 650
$75 flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay energy. Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Applications are available online for your convenience!

Please text or email Thomas @ 916-846-2845 or Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5301839)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have any available units?
1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have?
Some of 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Humboldt St Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

