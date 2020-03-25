1475 Humboldt St Unit 8.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE WEEK FREE RENT! This amazing 1 bedroom / 1 bath 650 sq. ft. condo with bonus room is one of the nicest and classiest units in the upscale Cheesman Park neighborhood.



Built in 1902, this home features two exposed brick walls, high-ceilings and hardwood floors throughout providing that urban downtown vibe in the heart of the revitalized East Colfax area. The unit has been extensively updated including a new kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops - yet the owner took great care to pay respect to the historic charm of the building by refurbishing the hardwood floors, stained glass and the original clawfoot cast iron tub. Do not wait - this one will go fast!



The unit has street parking, spots are available in the neighborhood for rental, its very close to the 15 bus for public transit.



Rent: $1,395

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,395

Available Now Square Feet 650

$75 flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash. Residents pay energy. Pets Accepted, with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Please text or email Thomas @ 916-846-2845 or Thomas.Marry@realatlas.com to schedule a showing!



