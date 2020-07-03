1469 Williams Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e67c7f5073 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL - VINTAGE BUILDING- HARDWOOD FLOORS - FREE HIGH SPEED WIFI!- PETS WELCOME AVAILABLE JULY 15TH!! -Hardwood floors -Walking distance from Cheeseman Park -WIFI included -First floor unit -Oven And Stove Contact us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing I Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $950 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Deposit subject to change pending credit and background check results Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1469 Williams). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you for you time and interest! Contact us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing I Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com 303-733-0487