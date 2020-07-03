1467 Clermont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please use contact property manager email tab for showings this two bedroom with one and three quarters bath has been meticulously maintained. Hardwood floors are excellent, appliances are excellent, paint is excellent, rooms are good sized. Kitchen has very good appliances and a nice eating area. Basement bath is three quarter with shower sink and toilet. Lawn care and water are included in the rent. One dog or one cat with additional deposit.. Home is available now Two car garage as well. . Sixteen month lease required.