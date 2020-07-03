All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1467 Clermont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1467 Clermont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1467 Clermont Street

1467 North Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1467 North Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please use contact property manager email tab for showings this two bedroom with one and three quarters bath has been meticulously maintained. Hardwood floors are excellent, appliances are excellent, paint is excellent, rooms are good sized. Kitchen has very good appliances and a nice eating area. Basement bath is three quarter with shower sink and toilet. Lawn care and water are included in the rent. One dog or one cat with additional deposit.. Home is available now Two car garage as well. . Sixteen month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Clermont Street have any available units?
1467 Clermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 Clermont Street have?
Some of 1467 Clermont Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Clermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Clermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Clermont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 Clermont Street is pet friendly.
Does 1467 Clermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Clermont Street offers parking.
Does 1467 Clermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Clermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Clermont Street have a pool?
No, 1467 Clermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1467 Clermont Street have accessible units?
No, 1467 Clermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Clermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Clermont Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University