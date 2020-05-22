All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1466 Knox Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1466 Knox Ct
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

1466 Knox Ct

1466 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1466 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This large 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom half-duplex is located on Knox Court just South of Colfax.
There is wall to wall carpeting in the unit and tile in the bathroom and kitchen.
The unit has a living room, dining room with a built in hutch and a kitchen with pantry off the 1 bedroom with a walk in closet. There is a driveway in back, no garage. Tenant(s) must have Renters Insurance at Move In.
Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities
Sorry, No Pets.
Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Knox Ct have any available units?
1466 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 Knox Ct have?
Some of 1466 Knox Ct's amenities include walk in closets, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1466 Knox Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1466 Knox Ct offer parking?
No, 1466 Knox Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1466 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 Knox Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 1466 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1466 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 1466 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Knox Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University